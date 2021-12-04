Navajeevan Blind Relief Centre founder bags national award

His service to the cause of visually-challenged people applauded

K. Sridhar Acharya, founder president of Navajeevan Blind Relief Centre, Tirupati, received the ‘National award for the empowerment of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan)’ for the year 2020 from President Ram Nath Kovind at New Delhi on Friday.

The award comes in recognition of Mr. Acharya’s 44 years of selfless service to the cause of the visually-challenged people.

Started as Navajeevan Blind Relief Centre, it expanded into several charitable institutions like Navajeevan eye hospital, orphan home, home for senior citizens, Veda Patashala, Goshala, that also started handling self employment schemes and hunger elimination programmes under ‘Navajeevan Annalakshmi Pathakam’ in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

The ex-serviceman turned benefactor also conducted widow re-marriages.

He believed imparting education will help in the empowerment of the visually- challenged persons.