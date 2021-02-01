Navadina Japams for Gunadala Matha Utsavams begins

Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao and others unveiling a statue of Mother Teresa at Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine in Vijayawada on Sunday.

VIJAYAWADA

01 February 2021 01:20 IST

Bishop unveils Mother Teresa statue at Gunadala Shrine

Catholic Diocese Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, Gunadala Mary Matha shrine Rector Fr. Eleti William Jayaraju and others launched ‘Navadina Japams’ on Sunday, for Gunadala Matha Utsavams, which will be celebrated from February 9 to 11, at the famous Gunadala shrine.

Later, the Bishop unveiled the statue of Mother Teresa on the temple premises. Mr. Raja Rao said that Mother Teresa visited the Gunadala shrine on February 11 in 1974, and offered special prayers to Mary Matha.

Mansignore Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General Mesapam Gabriel, Social Service Centre director Pasala Thomas, educational director Fr. Kolakani Mariyanna, Bishop Grassi High School correspondent Fr. Antony and others participated in the programme. They performed special prayers and offered ‘divya puja bali’ on the occasion.

Thousands of devotees carrying candles attended the prayers and performed ‘japamala dhyanam’ on the first day of ‘Navadina Japams’ on Sunday.

Fr. Jayaraju said that devotees from all over Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring States will attend the Gunadala Mary Matha Utsavams and perform prayers. The management of Gunadala shrine made elaborate arrangements for the festival, he said.

“Gunadala temple is the second largest Catholic church in the country. The church management has made arrangements in view of COVID-19, and appealed to the devotees to follow the COVID protocols. Drinking water, toilets, accommodation and other arrangements have been made for the devotees on Gunadala Hill,” said Bishop Raja Rao.