‘Nava Ratna’ strategy to help Gurukul students shine in SSC exams

Students being trained on how to prepare for the new pattern of questions

Students being trained on how to prepare for the new pattern of questions

Ahead of the 10th Class Board exams scheduled to start from May 2, the officials at the helm of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulams in the State are working overtime to implement an effective 90-day academic plan focussing on nine important aspects of the examinations and christened as “Nava Ratna” strategy.

“The idea is to help the 13,790 SSC students in the 189 Gurukulams across the State to come out with flying colours in the public examinations by equipping them with the wherewithal of the exam pattern and key aspects,” said R. Pavana Murthy, Secretary, AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS).

Since the number of 10th Class public examination papers have been reduced to 7 from the usual 11 papers, in view of the pandemic impact on the education sector, the students are being trained on how to prepare for the new pattern of questions, by 1,500 senior faculty members, who have undergone virtual training in this regard.

The skills to analyse the question paper is important and so the students are being prepared to choose their answers with utmost care and present a comprehensive picture of the components that make up the answer.

Before the end of March, the students will be made to write four revision tests culminating in a grand test. Based on their performance in the revision tests, their ‘mentors’ will help them overcome their weak points through a focussed approach in that particular area.

The students are also being made to attend ‘motivation’ classes to help build their mental strength and improve their confidence levels. A comprehensive study material prepared by subject experts and based on the new pattern of the question papers is made available to the young learners.

“We encourage peer group learning methodology among students, as this approach is known to promote collaboration and communication skills besides helping students to explore new horizons of learning,” said Mr. Murthy.

Efficient time management being an important aspect, the students are being taught how to make the best of the available exam time and achieve maximum marks.