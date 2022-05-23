Nature enthusiasts gather for the maiden bird walk

Wildlife photographers enthusiastically participating in the first ‘Bird walk’ organised at Sri Venkateswara University campus in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 70 nature enthusiasts gathered under the guidance of six skilled wildlife photographers for the maiden ‘Bird walk’ organised at Sri Venkateswara University campus here on Sunday.

The event, organised under the aegis of Tirupati birders, Wildlife-A.P. and Photographyclub_Tirupati, for the purpose of observing and identifying wild birds in their natural surroundings, became an instant hit with the first-timers.

Noted wildlife photographers Gopi Lakkala, T. Bhanuchandra Prasad, Karthik, P. Shirdinath, M. Avinash Chowdary and Charan Kuchi led the public far from buildings and deep into the hinterland of the campus, where they had an eyeful of birds.

“The main agenda of this programme is that bird watching increases awareness and creates a sense of stewardship. We as nature lovers have taken a step forward to gather people and educate them about birds and their habitat”, said Mr. Bhanuchandra Prasad.

The purpose of the event is to lead an engaging birdwalk as an important aspect of increasing people’s interest in birds and creating lifelong birders who may become citizen scientists, thus helping gather important bird data.