Natural disaster-prone Vizianagaram gets NDRF unit

The Union government selected Vizianagaram for establishing an National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) unit given its vulnerability to natural calamities, like floods, wildfire, earthquake and others.

It was one of the victims of Hud-Hud and Titli cyclones which wreaked havoc in 2014 and 2018 respectively in the most backward district.

Keeping this in view, an NDRF team, which comprises youth volunteers, would be set up in the district, according to Vizianagaram Nehru Yuvaka Kendra Coordinator G.Vikramaditya. “Active youngsters will be selected from all 34 mandals and trained in police batallion of Mangalagiri, Guntur district very soon,” he added. The volunteers will extend their service to the people in distress. On normal days, they will have to provide immediate medical service as they will be trained in first-aid for patients.

“The Union government selected 32 multi-hazard districts for NDRF wings and Vizianagaram is one of them. It extends constant support to those selected districts. It is a great opportunity for the youngsters to be the part of the wing. Those aged between 18 and 29 would be given certificates after successful completion of the three-month-long training,” said Mr.Vikramaditya who has been sent by UN Volunteers to Vizianagarm to oversee youth affairs.