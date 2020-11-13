Natural arch at Mangamaripeta cries for attention

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 November 2020 00:58 IST

Rare formation endangered by reckless acts of visitors

Like many other India’s geo heritage sites, the natural arch formation at the Mangamaripeta beach, located between Visakhapatnam and Bheemunipatnam, remains an unchampioned cause. The arch that was formed as a result of thousands of years of wind and sand action along the shore today lies in a precarious state with people thronging the spot and climbing on the fragile formations.

On Sunday, the once secluded beach was teeming with visitors, clicking selfies atop the natural arch and some even performing bike stunts over the geologically-sensitive spot. With no clear signage of the geological significance of the place or fencing of the fragile natural arch, visitors have been gathering up there in large numbers and the recent crowding there has raised an alarm among heritage conservationists and geologists.

D. Rajasekhar Reddy, adviser to the Geo Heritage Cell of INTACH and former professor of Geology, Andhra University told The Hindu: “The natural arch is a very rare formation and needs to be protected. It must be barricaded and kept out of bounds from visitors with immediate effect so that it can be protected from collapsing.”

According to him, the formation is expected to have begun after the last Ice Age around 10,000 years ago and is similar to the natural rock arch Silathoranam at Tirumala. “Barricades have been put across this place at Tirumala to prevent people from touching the structure. A similar arrangement can be made here by the tourism department and the district administration. While the place should be popularised, the natural arch should be protected from anthropogenic activities,” he added.

Conservation plan

INTACH Visakhapatnam Chapter will be giving a proposal to the district administration in this regard. “Although a board has been put up by the department of tourism and VMRDA at the rock arch, people have scant regard and continue to raid it without understanding its importance,” said Mayank Kumari, convener of INTACH Visakhapatnam Chapter.