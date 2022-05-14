National workshop on RF and microwave gets under way at VIT-AP

There are many opportunities in the field for students, says IIIT director

There are many opportunities for students in the field of Radio Frequency (RF)/Microwaves in the future 5G/6G communication sectors, said Director of IIIT, Vadodara, Sarat Kumar Patra.

He was addressing students at the inaugural session of a week-long national-level workshop on “RF and Microwave Components” in virtual mode, organised by VIT-AP School of Electronics Engineering (SENSE), VIT University.

Industry professionals and professors from central institutions like IIT-Roorkee, NIT-Silchar and Mizoram University, spoke at the inaugural session.

Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP, S.V. Kota Reddy emphasised the importance of electronic devices in daily life and explained about the role of RF and microwave components in defence, commercial and telecommunication sectors.

He said the event was an effort of qualified researchers from microwave domain to help and encourage research scholars, undergraduates, postgraduates and entrepreneurs to meet their research goals. “The workshop concisely delivers the theoretical background of a specific research area, characterisation methods for performing the analysis and result generation using Ansys HFSS,” he explained.

He said after completion of the workshop, the participants would be able to perform various analysis required to characterise microwave components independently.

The event is coordinated by Jayendra Kumar, K. Vikas Vishnu, Chandu D.S., S. Peddakrishna and Bappaditya Roy from VIT-AP University. Research scholars and faculty from reputed colleges and universities would be attending the event, said Mr. Reddy.