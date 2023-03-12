HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National seminar underlines importance of anaesthesiologists in medical procedures

March 12, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Head of the department of anaesthesiology at government Srikakulam medical college B. Murali Krishna on Sunday said anaesthesiologists should examine the medical history of patients carefully before prescribing the dosage since it could vary from person to person.

Addressing a national seminar on anaesthesiology on the college premises, he said the role of anaesthesiologists was critical in medical procedures. A small error in dosage could lead to many complications and, sometimes, to the death of the patient.

He said it was important for a patient to know their anaesthesiologist and share their medical history with them since the right dose of anaesthesia could be the difference between life and death. Senior doctors of several States attended the seminar.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.