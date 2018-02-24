National seminar on Yoga commences

Yoga and education are equally important in life and students should practise yoga as well as give priority to education, Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Mutyala Naidu said here on Friday.
Inaugurating the two-day seminar on “Impact of yoga on education-Issues and challenges” on the university campus, Prof. Naidu said that one could keep physical and mental problems at bay by practising yoga, adding that that was the reason why most other countries gave importance to yoga. He said Adikavi Nannaya University had introduced yoga courses and that it would increase number of seats depending upon the demand.
Papers
Seminar convener Prof. K. Subbarao said that about 90 papers were submitted by researchers from different universities who came from across the country.
