National SC panel member welcomes CAA

National SC Commission member K. Ramulu on Friday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) reflected the unity and integrity of the country.

The Act, which was recently passed in Parliament with an intention to build ‘Akhanda Bharat’, was being welcomed by the Hindu society at large, he claimed.

“But some forces with vested interests are opposing it, and are playing politics, which is not good for the country,” he said.

He also alleged that religious conversions were on the rise in A.P. and Telangana. He also expressed concern over growing atrocities against people hailing from the downtrodden communities.

Dec 21, 2019

