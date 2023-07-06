ADVERTISEMENT

National SC panel member praises A.P.’s welfare schemes

July 06, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Anju Bala enquires about financial and educational schemes being extended to SCs in the State

The Hindu Bureau

National Commissioner for Scheduled Castes member Anju Bala has said that the welfare schemes being implemented in Andhra Pradesh are praiseworthy.

Ms. Anju Bala held a review meeting with the officials of NTR district on the implementation of welfare schemes for SCs at the Collectorate on Thursday.

She said the Family Doctor scheme aimed at reaching out to the poor and downtrodden in rural areas was appreciable, according to a release.

She reviewed the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Mathru Vandana Yojana, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Janani Sisu Suraksha Yojana, Ayushman Bharath and other schemes related to health.

She also enquired about the financial and educational schemes being extended to the members of the SC community in the district.

She appreciated NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata for maintaining law and order in the city with a lesser crime rate.

District collector S. Dilli Rao said about four lakh people of the total 22 lakh population belong to SC community in the district.

He said 6,724 SC beneficiaries were given lands under government schemes and 42,814 families were given houses in the Jagananna Colonies.

Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata, NCSC director Sunil Kumar Babu and others were present.

