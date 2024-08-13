GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Sanskrit University to publish ‘panchangam’ on Ugadi next year

The varsity announces the launch of five counselling centres, namely, Yoga, Vasthu, Agama, Jyotisha and Karmakanda, to cater to visitors with doubts on these issues

Updated - August 13, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 08:44 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
National Sanskrit University vice-chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy addressing a media conference in Tirupati on Monday.

National Sanskrit University (NSU) Tirupati, is gearing up to publish a ‘panchangam’ (almanac) on the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, next year.

The almanac will be prepared by the in-house departments of ‘Jyotisha’ and ‘Vasthu’, with the assistance of external experts.

New centres launched

Meanwhile, NSU has also announced the launch of five counselling centres: Yoga (mind-body control), Vasthu (civil engineering), Agama (temple worship), Jyotisha (astrology) and Karmakanda (rituals pertaining to death).

The establishment of these centres comes after several visitors frequently expressed their qualms and doubts on these aspects. “General public carry various doubts on these issues and we consider it our responsibility to clear them, especially when they can be misguided by the unqualified,” said NSU vice-chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy.

Addressing the media, here on Tuesday, to highlight the latest initiatives of the varsity, Mr. Krishnamurthy also explained the plan to sign an MoU with Siddhanta Knowledge Foundation, Chennai, to furnish the Indian Knowledge Systems by making study material in Sanskrit, English and Telugu accesible.

Moreover, with ‘Mission Dasaradha’, the foundation has also agreed to extend financial assistance of ₹60 lakh toward payment of scholarship to ten Gurukula students at the rate of ₹5,000 per student for ten years, Mr. Krishnamurthy said.

NSU is also deputing a team of fourteen staff members to participate in the ‘Utkarsha Mahotsav’ to be organised by Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, New Delhi on August 21 and 22 this year. Two outstanding scholars will be awarded the title ‘Bharatiya Vidya Bhooshan’ at the event.

Registrar R.J. Ramashree, Deans Rajanikanth Shukla (Academic affairs), V. Vishnu Bhattacharyulu (Darsanas), Krishneswar Jha (Veda Vedanga) and Public Relations Officer V. Ramesh Babu were present.

