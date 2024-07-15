National Sanskrit University gets NAAC A+ grade

National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, has received an A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.26 from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first accreditation from NAAC ever since the varsity, earlier known as Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, became a central university in the year 2020.

Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy, at a media conference here on Monday, said that he gave credit to all the faculty members, researchers and students for the accomplishment. “The ranking stands testimony to the university’s commitment to high standards of education and research”, he asserted.

Registrar in-charge R.J. Ramashree, Academic Dean Rajinikanth Shukla, IQAC Director Satish K.S. and Public Relations Officer V. Ramesh Babu participated. The grade will be valid till 2029.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.