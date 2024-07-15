GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Sanskrit University gets NAAC A+ grade

Published - July 15, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.S.R. Krishnamurthy (centre) showing the certificate awarded to the university by NAAC, in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, has received an A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.26 from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

This is the first accreditation from NAAC ever since the varsity, earlier known as Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, became a central university in the year 2020.

Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy, at a media conference here on Monday, said that he gave credit to all the faculty members, researchers and students for the accomplishment. “The ranking stands testimony to the university’s commitment to high standards of education and research”, he asserted.

Registrar in-charge R.J. Ramashree, Academic Dean Rajinikanth Shukla, IQAC Director Satish K.S. and Public Relations Officer V. Ramesh Babu participated. The grade will be valid till 2029.

