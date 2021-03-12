Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 12 March 2021 20:07 IST
National Safety Day observed
The employees of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, observed the 50th National Safety Day here on Friday.
To mark the occasion, a function was organised at the training centre under the theme ‘Learn from Disaster and Prepare for a Safer Future’.
Chairman and Managing Director of VSP P.K. Rath, Director of Factories D.C.S. Varma and General Manager (Safety) S. Sanyal spoke on the occasion.
