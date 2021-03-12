Andhra Pradesh

National Safety Day observed

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM 12 March 2021 20:07 IST
Updated: 12 March 2021 20:07 IST

The employees of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, observed the 50th National Safety Day here on Friday.

To mark the occasion, a function was organised at the training centre under the theme ‘Learn from Disaster and Prepare for a Safer Future’.

Advertising
Advertising

Chairman and Managing Director of VSP P.K. Rath, Director of Factories D.C.S. Varma and General Manager (Safety) S. Sanyal spoke on the occasion.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...