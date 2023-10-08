HamberMenu
National Postal Week to be celebrated from Oct. 9 to 13

October 08, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Postal Departmental will celebrate ‘National Postal Week’ from October 9 to 13 in all the post offices across the State, said Post Master General, Vijayawada Region, D.V.S.R. Murthy.

The department offers multi-services, including Aadhaar card issuing counters, sending parcels abroad and common centres for payment of municipal taxes, mobile bills and power bills, Mr. Murthy said in a release on Sunday.

Officers will kick start the ‘National Postal Week-2023’ on World Postal Day on October 9 (Monday) with the theme ‘Together For Trust’, he said.

