ADVERTISEMENT

National Nutrition Month celebration comes to a close

September 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Nutrition Month celebrations, organised by the Department of Home Science and the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit-10 of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (Women’s University) concluded here on Wednesday.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Bharti, Registrar Prof Rajani, departmental faculty, and dieticians were present. The V-C said that the National Week celebrations were started in 1973, and it was turned into a monthly celebration in September 1980. It is observed to create awareness among people about the significance of nutrition and healthy eating habits. The registrar said that every year a theme is chosen — this year’s theme was “Healthy Diet — Affordable for all”.

The dieticians who took part in the event observed that people suffer from diseases like diabetes, obesity, cholesterol, and other disorders due to lack of physical activity, junk food consumption, and not following dietician-recommended diet plans. they highlighted the importance of cooking traditional dishes at home and avoiding outside food; consuming fruits, vegetables, and greens as part of the daily diet and exercising regularly for 45 minutes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the organisers distributed prizes to the students who won in the cooking competitions and quiz competitions. A ‘Food and Health Mela’ was also organised in which students and traders from besides the organising university, such as the Indian Culinary Institute, Deccan Institute, S.V. Medical College, and S.V. Veterinary University, exhibited and sold their products.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US