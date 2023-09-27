National Nutrition Month celebration comes to a close

September 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The National Nutrition Month celebrations, organised by the Department of Home Science and the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit-10 of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (Women’s University) concluded here on Wednesday.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Bharti, Registrar Prof Rajani, departmental faculty, and dieticians were present. The V-C said that the National Week celebrations were started in 1973, and it was turned into a monthly celebration in September 1980. It is observed to create awareness among people about the significance of nutrition and healthy eating habits. The registrar said that every year a theme is chosen — this year’s theme was “Healthy Diet — Affordable for all”.

The dieticians who took part in the event observed that people suffer from diseases like diabetes, obesity, cholesterol, and other disorders due to lack of physical activity, junk food consumption, and not following dietician-recommended diet plans. they highlighted the importance of cooking traditional dishes at home and avoiding outside food; consuming fruits, vegetables, and greens as part of the daily diet and exercising regularly for 45 minutes.

Further, the organisers distributed prizes to the students who won in the cooking competitions and quiz competitions. A ‘Food and Health Mela’ was also organised in which students and traders from besides the organising university, such as the Indian Culinary Institute, Deccan Institute, S.V. Medical College, and S.V. Veterinary University, exhibited and sold their products.