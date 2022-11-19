National Medicinal Plants Board recommends cultivation of 25 species in Andhra Pradesh

November 19, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Small-scale farmers, Ayurveda practitioners, and NGOs involved in natural farming visit exhibition organised as part of ‘Ayurveda Parv’

T. Appala Naidu

Visitors at an exhibition organised as part of ‘Ayurveda Parv’, in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), New Delhi, under the Ministry of Ayush, on Saturday sensitised the farmers and Ayurveda practitioners on the viability for commercial cultivation and marketing of 25 plant species with high medicinal value in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The awareness programme was ogranised as part of the three-day ‘Ayurveda Parv’ in Rajamahendravaram.

The NMPB Southern Regional Centre (Kerala) and the AP State Medicinal Plants Board are taking part in the exhibition and awareness programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Details of cultivation and market potential of the 25 species are being exhibited. All the species can be sighted and cultivated in Andhra Pradesh,” NMPB-New Delhi representative and exhibition coordinator Hemanth Sarma told The Hindu.

The NMPB team recommended cultivation of the species that included ‘tulasi’, ‘sugandhi pala’, ‘pippalla’, ‘ashwagandhi’, ‘nelavemu’, ‘maredu’, ‘kalabanda’, ‘sunamukhi’, and ‘vasa’ on a large scale to tap their market potential in the wake of growing demand for Ayurveda.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

Many small-scale farmers, people practicing Ayurveda, and NGOs involved in natural farming turned up for the exhibition.

NMPB Southern Region (Kerala) representative P. Chiranjeevi, APMPB representatives D. Mahesh Reddy and O. Usha explained the cultivation and storage methods.

On the second day of the Ayurveda Parv, doctors and research scholars shared their experiences and observations on the benefits of Ayurveda and other nature-based medicinal treatment methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US