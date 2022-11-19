  1. EPaper
National Medicinal Plants Board recommends cultivation of 25 species in Andhra Pradesh

Small-scale farmers, Ayurveda practitioners, and NGOs involved in natural farming visit exhibition organised as part of ‘Ayurveda Parv’

November 19, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T. Appala Naidu
Visitors at an exhibition organised as part of ‘Ayurveda Parv’, in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), New Delhi, under the Ministry of Ayush, on Saturday sensitised the farmers and Ayurveda practitioners on the viability for commercial cultivation and marketing of 25 plant species with high medicinal value in Andhra Pradesh.

The awareness programme was ogranised as part of the three-day ‘Ayurveda Parv’ in Rajamahendravaram.

The NMPB Southern Regional Centre (Kerala) and the AP State Medicinal Plants Board are taking part in the exhibition and awareness programme.

“Details of cultivation and market potential of the 25 species are being exhibited. All the species can be sighted and cultivated in Andhra Pradesh,” NMPB-New Delhi representative and exhibition coordinator Hemanth Sarma told The Hindu.

The NMPB team recommended cultivation of the species that included ‘tulasi’, ‘sugandhi pala’, ‘pippalla’, ‘ashwagandhi’, ‘nelavemu’, ‘maredu’, ‘kalabanda’, ‘sunamukhi’, and ‘vasa’ on a large scale to tap their market potential in the wake of growing demand for Ayurveda.

Many small-scale farmers, people practicing Ayurveda, and NGOs involved in natural farming turned up for the exhibition.

NMPB Southern Region (Kerala) representative P. Chiranjeevi, APMPB representatives D. Mahesh Reddy and O. Usha explained the cultivation and storage methods.

On the second day of the Ayurveda Parv, doctors and research scholars shared their experiences and observations on the benefits of Ayurveda and other nature-based medicinal treatment methods.

