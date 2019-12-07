National Lok Adalat to be held on Dec. 14

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Legal Services Committee (AP-HCLSC) is organising National Lok Adalat (NLA) on December 14 and pre-sitting of cases to be placed before it from December 9, according to a press release by HCLSC secretary M.V. Ramana Kumari.

She has stated that the constitution of pre-sitting benches is an innovative way of settling the cases. It has been conceived by Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari to save time and money.

The cases that will be settled are: service matters relating to pay and allowances, retiral benefits, transfers, suspensions, pensions / reinstatements etc., revenue disputes related to Patadar passbooks, issues related to Land Acquisition (LA), LA appeal suits, labour disputes related to APSRTC and Labour Commissioner, revisions/appeals under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, motor accident claims, money appeals (bank/chit funds etc.), appeals related to matrimonial disputes (except divorce), child custody cases and other civil appeals and revisions.

Ms. Ramana Kumari requested the advocates, litigant public and insurance companies to avail of the opportunity and settle the matters pending before the High Court.