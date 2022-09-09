National Lok Adalat to be held in Eluru, W.G. on November 12

ADVERTISEMENT

West Godavari District Legal Services Authority Secretary G. Rajeswari on Friday announced that the National Lok Adalat would be held in all the courts in West Godavari and Eluru districts on November 12.

In an official release, Ms. Rajeswari said, “Civil, compoundable criminal cases, family cases, accident cases, cheque bounce cases and the cases associated with banking services will be settled at the Lok Adalat.” In the previous Lok Adalat held on August 13, as many as 5,657 cases were settled by the West Godavari DLSA.