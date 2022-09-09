Andhra Pradesh

National Lok Adalat to be held in Eluru, W.G. on November 12

 

West Godavari District Legal Services Authority Secretary G. Rajeswari on Friday announced that the National Lok Adalat would be held in all the courts in West Godavari and Eluru districts on November 12.

In an official release, Ms. Rajeswari said, “Civil, compoundable criminal cases, family cases, accident cases, cheque bounce cases and the cases associated with banking services will be settled at the Lok Adalat.” In the previous Lok Adalat held on August 13, as many as 5,657 cases were settled by the West Godavari DLSA.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
court administration
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2022 7:13:58 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/national-lok-adalat-to-be-held-in-eluru-wg-on-november-12/article65871073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY