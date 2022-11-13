National Lok Adalat settles 20,368 cases in Anantapur,  11,371 in Kurnool

The National Lok Adalat held on the District Court Complex in Anantapur settled 20,368 cases on Saturday, said Principal Sessions Judge G. Srinivas.

Out of 2,500 cases sent by Anantapur Municipal Corporation. related to property and municipal taxes, 647 cases were settled.

Municipal Commissioner K. Bhagyalakshmi said that cumulatively ₹51.3 crore of tax dues were pending from the government bodies and private persons of which ₹21.1 crore was collected in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, 11,371 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat in Kurnool and Nandyal districts.