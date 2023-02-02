ADVERTISEMENT

National Lok Adalat in State on February 11

February 02, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A National Lok Adalat will be held on February 11 (second Saturday) across the State under the aegis of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief, AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), Justice Praveen Kumar, Executive Chairman, APSLSA and Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai, Chairman, AP High Court Legal Service Committee for settlement of pending criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases, family disputes, property disputes, bank recovery cases, money suits, pronote cases and pre-litigation cases.

In a statement on Thursday, Member Secretary, APSLSA, M. Babitha said the Lok Adalat award would be final and court fee paid to the pending civil cases in the courts would be refundable if such cases were settled before Lok Adalat. No fee would be charged for settlement of cases in Lok Adalat, she clarified.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US