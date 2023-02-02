National Lok Adalat in State on February 11

February 02, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A National Lok Adalat will be held on February 11 (second Saturday) across the State under the aegis of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief, AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), Justice Praveen Kumar, Executive Chairman, APSLSA and Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai, Chairman, AP High Court Legal Service Committee for settlement of pending criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases, family disputes, property disputes, bank recovery cases, money suits, pronote cases and pre-litigation cases.

In a statement on Thursday, Member Secretary, APSLSA, M. Babitha said the Lok Adalat award would be final and court fee paid to the pending civil cases in the courts would be refundable if such cases were settled before Lok Adalat. No fee would be charged for settlement of cases in Lok Adalat, she clarified.