National Lok Adalat across the State tomorrow

August 11, 2022 21:01 IST

Pending civil cases, compoundable criminal cases among matters that can be settled

VIJAYAWADA

A National Lok Adalat is being held across the State under the aegis of the AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the High Court Legal Services Committee (HCLSC) on August 13.

APSLSA member secretary M. Babitha said in a press release that the High Court Chief Justice and APSLSA patron-in-chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, APSLSA executive chairman Justice C. Praveen Kumar and HCLSC chairman Justice A.V. Sesha Sai issued directions to conduct the National Lok Adalat to settle pending criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases (under the Negotiable Instruments Act), cases under the Motor Vehicles Act and labour and all civil cases.

Ms. Babitha stated that the Lok Adalat awards were final and court fee paid in the pending civil cases was refundable if such cases were settled before the Lok Adalat.