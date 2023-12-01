ADVERTISEMENT

National Lok Adalat across Andhra Pradesh on December 9

December 01, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Court fee paid for pending civil cases in courts is refundable if the cases are settled before Lok Adalat; no neet to pay fee for settlement of cases in Lok Adalat, says APLSA member secretary

G V R Subba Rao
The National Lok Adalat will be conducted across the State on December 9 to settle pending criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases, family disputes, property disputes, bank recovery cases, money suits, pronote cases, and Pre-Litigation cases.

Andhra Pradesh Legal Services Authority (APLSA) member secretary M. Babitha, in a press release on Friday, stated that the Lok Adalat Award is final and no appeal lies. Court fee paid to the pending civil cases in the courts is refundable if such cases are settled before Lok Adalat. No fee needs to be paid for settlement of cases in Lok Adalat.

All stakeholders are requested to come forward and settle their cases amicably in the National Lok Adalat scheduled on December 9.  For any assistance or details, the public may approach the Legal Services Institution situated in the court compound, she said.

