National level patent for Vignan’s Professor

January 04, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau,Sambasiva Rao M.

Professor Gomatham Mohanacharya of the Department of English, School of Applied Sciences and Humanities, Vignan University, has been granted a national patent for his study on education, informed the University in a press release, here on Wednesday.

It said that Prof. Mohanacharya got the patent for study on the topic of “Long-Term Educational Practices in Indian Classroom English Language Training Programs”. The University explained that the Intellectual Properties Indian Authority had announced the issuance of a patent.

The language lesson plans to be applied in the classroom, as well as the practical means of expressing the formative nature, had been patented in order to achieve the goals set forth in Vision 2030.

G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, Vidya Jyoti Institute of Technology, and faculty members from other reputed institutions in two Telugu States collaborated to produce this patent.

Prof. Mohanacharya was honoured for receiving the national patent by Dr. Lavu Rathaiah, Chairman of Vignan’s Group, as well as the Deans, Heads, and teaching staff of the relevant departments.

