National-level kabaddi tournament for women at Tadipatri from today

16 teams from various States to take part

Sixteen teams from various States will participate in an All-India Invitation Kabaddi Tournament for Women to be held at Tadipatri in the name of J.C. Nagireddy National Championship from Monday to Wednesday.

Tadipatri Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy told the media here on Sunday that some well-known kabaddi players, who had played at the national level, would also be part of the tournament. The tournament was being organised to promote rural sports and to bring more women into the sport, he added.

The winning team will get ₹2 lakh cash prize, runner-up ₹1.5 lakh, the second runner-up ₹1 lakh and the team finishing fourth will get ₹50,000.

The participating teams are from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Panipat CISF, Rajasthan Police, Bank of Baroda, Gurukul More Delhi, JMC Haryana, Odisha, Central Railway-Mumbai, Tamil Nadu Police, PKR Erode, MT University Dindigul, Palem Sports-New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, South Central Railway and Western Railway.