National junior badminton championship gets under way

Tourism and Sports Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated Yonex Sunrise Dr. YSR -- Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Junior National Badminton Championships-2019 here on Wednesday. As many as 400 players from different States and Union Territories are participating in the seven-day championship which will conclude on December 30, said chief patron and MP Margani Bharat.

Tournaments organising secretary Kodali Tanuja said that free boarding and lodging facilities are being provided for all the players.

Rajanagaram MLA and event organising chairman Jakkampudi Raja said that singles, doubles and mixed doubles will be conducted from December 26.

Members of Badminton Association of India, Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association, East Godavari District Badminton Association, former MP P. Ravindranath Babu, officers and sports personalities attended.