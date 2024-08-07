National Handloom Day observed in Chittoor, Annamayya districts

On the occasion of the 10th National Handloom Day, Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar called for the implementation of strategies aimed at enhancing marketing initiatives and raising consumer awareness regarding the superior quality of products crafted by handloom artisans. The Collector was addressing the officials and weavers from all over the district, at a function here on Wednesday. Marking the celebrations, Sumit Kumar felicitated ten senior weavers.

Sumit Kumar said that the government was committed to supporting handloom workers and facilitating their access to financial aid for the procurement of essential machinery and the creation of workspaces. Acknowledging the financial challenges faced by most handloom workers, he underscored the imperative of providing them with insurance coverage to safeguard their health and safety in the event of unforeseen accidents.

Recognising the escalating demand for handloom products beyond local borders, the Collector suggested that the officials concerned periodically organise exhibitions and promotional events to stimulate market growth, particularly by tapping the potential during festivals. Concrete steps should also be taken for the establishment of sales stalls’ at key junctions in select towns in the district, the Collector said.

In Annamayya district, Collector Sridhar Chamakuri and Joint Collector Adarsha Rajendran flagged off an awareness rally to raise public awareness about handloom products. The rally stressed the importance of promoting handloom products, with the message ‘Vocal for Local’ on the flexes.

The Collector drew attention to the historical significance of August 7, which marked the inception of the ‘Swadeshi Movement in 1905’. This date has been commemorated annually as National Handloom Day since 2015. The awareness rally, a vital component of the 10th National Handloom Day, was orchestrated to underscore the importance of the handloom sector.

The Collector also inaugurated a stall on the Collectorate premises, showcasing the handwoven Madanapalle silk saris. He highlighted the nationwide recognition garnered by Madanapalle silk saris under the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) initiative. District Handloom and Textiles Officer Sridevi said that the National Handloom Day would serve as a commendable tribute to the services rendered by numerous families reliant on the handloom industry for their sustenance.

