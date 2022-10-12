National Games: AP settles with 16 medals, 21st rank

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh settled with 16 medals at the 36th National Games which concluded in Gujarat on Wednesday. The state ranked 21st in the competition.

The State won two gold medals, nine silver and five bronze medals in archery, athletics, beach sports, gymnastics, roller sports, softball, tennis and weightlifting.

Both the gold medals were won in athletics and also most of the medals were won in athletics. Three medals including two silver and a bronze were won in weightlifting.