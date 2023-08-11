National flags to be sold at all post offices in Andhra Pradesh

August 11, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Department of Posts will sell national flags in all post offices across Andhra Pradesh, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

“The sale of national flags has begun and the response has been good. People can buy the flags at their nearby post offices or place the order online,” said Assistant Post Master General K. Sudheer Babu.

He said that national flags were being sold in 10,550 post offices across the State and each flag costs ₹25.

“Interested people can place their order at e-postoffice.gov.in by giving their postal address, phone number and other details. The local postman will deliver the flags at their doorstep within hours. People can book also place orders for 5,000 to 10,000 flags,” said the Assistant Post Master General, adding that the national flags would be sold on August 13 (Sunday) too.

Separate counters have been opened at post offices, and the heads of the offices have been instructed to focus on the sale of national flags.

“National flags will be sold at all post officers and online till August 15. Interested people may contact their local postman or the nearby post offices,” Mr. Sudheer Babu added.