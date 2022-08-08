Andhra Pradesh: National flags fly off the shelves across State

August 08, 2022 18:52 IST

Shortage of flags grips markets as people take out rallies to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

National flags are in scarce supply as people are thronging shops to buy them in accordance with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

Thousands of students, youth, employees, NGOs, and traders are taking out rallies and organising walks across the State with a large number of flags, leading to a steep rise in demand for the Tricolour..

Advertisement

Advertisement

Book stalls, fancy shops and garment showrooms have been doing brisk business for the last few days by selling flags of different sizes. With Independence Day drawing near, the supply is unable to keep up with the demand, they say.

Selfies with flags

Many students are purchasing flags in large numbers after being asked by teachers to take selfies with the Tricolour as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

“I purchased a national flag in advance to hoist it on our terrace on Independence Day. We will tie a flag to our vehicle and pin stickers to our shirts as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme,” said a Class IX student named A. Durga Bhavani of Pedana in Krishna district.

“The demand for flags has increased. This year, we are expecting good business and placed orders for more flags. Many tailors are stitching flags at homes in villages and are supplying them,” said a trader Vasamsetti Suryanarayana of Bhimavaram.

Sale in post offices

The Postal Department officials are selling national flags by arranging stalls at some post offices. The demand for the flags is good, the officials said.

Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices, Vijayawada South Sub-Division, Sk. Ahmed Ali, said that a separate stall has been arranged at Buckinghampet Post Office for selling flags.

“We sold many flags in the last one week. On Monday, we brought 10,000 national flags, of which 4,500 have already been sold. Orders have been placed for more stocks,” Mr. Ahmed Ali told The Hindu.

Traders say that the demand for badges and stickers and table-top flags depicting the photographs of freedom fighters, particularly the photograph of flag designer Pingali Venkayya, has surged.

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi has appealed to the people to take selfies with the national flag and upload the photo on https://harghartiranga.com.

“My daughter has asked me to get a badge and a Tricolour for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. I searched at three shops and finally I bought them at a bookstall on Eluru Road in Vijayawada,” said a private employee B. Uday Bhaskar.