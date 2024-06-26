ADVERTISEMENT

National Electricity Safety Week campaign begins in State

Published - June 26, 2024 11:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The National Electricity Safety Week campaign spearheaded by the National Safety Council (NSC) commenced in the State under the aegis of the Directorate of Electrical Safety on Wednesday with the theme ‘Embrace electrical safety – Safeguard lives’.

It is aimed at spreading awareness among the public and industries on electrical safety, and renewing the commitment of employees and the public to promoting a participative approach towards the safe use of electricity, an official release said.

The field staff of the Directorate of Electrical Safety will be conducting safety awareness programmes in their respective jurisdictions in schools, industries, various institutions, hospitals, cinema halls, multi-storied buildings, shopping malls and others.

The press release said that as the demand for electricity was increasing day by day, the legal framework for laying cables and other works relating to the supply of electricity were clearly laid down in the Electricity Act, 2003. However, due to the lack of proper awareness on the precautions and techniques to be adopted while handling electrical equipment, several mishaps were happening throughout the State. Hence the need to educate the people about electrical safety.

