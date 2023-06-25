National Electrical Safety Week to be observed in Andhra Pradesh from June 26

June 25, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Directorate of Electrical Safety (DoES) of Andhra Pradesh is organising the National Electrical Safety Week campaign from June 26 to educate various categories of consumers on the safety measures to be taken by them, according to a press release by its Director G. Vijaya Lakshmi.

The Indian Electricity Rules, 1956, were first notified on June 26, and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the Standing Committee on Electrical Safety of Government of India had decided to celebrate June 26 as the Electrical Safety Day, and a week, including June 26, as the Electrical Safety Week, Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi said.

The National Safety Council (NSC) had been promoting the campaign with the support of the CERC, which came up with the ‘Electrical safety - Don’t compromise, be wise’ slogan for the campaign, during which the field staff of the DoES would conduct safety awareness programmes in their respective jurisdictions in industries, institutions, hospitals, cinema halls, schools, multi-storeyed buildings, shopping malls etc., and display safety slogan banners at important public places.

The DoES staff would explain the do’s and don’ts related to the handling of electrical equipment to enable the consumers to protect themselves from accidents.

Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi said the legal framework for laying of the cables and other works relating to the supply of electricity were envisaged in the Electricity Act, 2003. But, due to the lack of proper awareness about safe handling of electrical equipment, many accidents were happening throughout the State, hence the need to spread awareness, she observed.

