“National Educational Policy the DNA of Indian Society,” say officials at NCERT conference in Nellore

December 17, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - NELLORE

“National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is like the DNA of the Indian society,” stated Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, New Delhi.

Mr. Kumar was speaking as the chief guest at the two-day national conference on ‘National Curriculum Framework for School Education’ organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) here on Sunday.

He said that the new education system introduced by the Centre would act as a driving force for the younger generations to scale new heights in the next 25 years. “For every hundred children who join Class 1 in the country, only 75 children continue up to the Class 10 and only 56 children reach Class 12. The problem of dropouts must be addressed and eliminated completely by 2030,” he said.

He further said that there was a dire need to develop writing skills among students. Referring to the Nadu-Nedu scheme in Andhra Pradesh, he said: “Its commendable to inculcate newer technologies in teaching methods, such as the use of tabs, digital platforms and training of teachers.”

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said that it was a proud moment to hold the national conference on NEP in Nellore. He said that to improve the communication and learning among the students, the Centre was constantly striving to organise academic events at the school level all across India.

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Praveen Prakash, said that the education system in Andhra Pradesh was being transformed. “As many as 45,000 schools were modernised at a cost of ₹13,000 crores. Over 6,000 high school classrooms were converted into digital classrooms. Artificial Intelligence and modern technology were widely used. All measures are being taken to provide the IB curriculum to school students from June 2025,” he said.

