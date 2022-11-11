National Education Policy-2020 aims at promoting gender parity, says Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

1,902 students receive their degrees at the 19th and 20th convocation of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam in Tirupati

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conferring honorary doctorate on noted classical dancer Gaddam Padmaja Reddy as Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru looks on, at the convocation of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1,902 students receive their degrees at the 19th and 20th convocation of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam in Tirupati

The National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 aims at promoting gender parity and bringing every girl child to the forefront of the world of knowledge, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said.

Delivering his address at the 19 th and 20 th convocation of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) on November 11 (Friday), Mr. Harichandan, who is also the Chancellor of universities, appreciated the institution for proactively responding to the challenges and demonstrating its commitment to training girl students with ‘future-ready skills’.

Referring to the NEP-2020, the Governor said that the transformation in the educational sector was offering equal opportunities to girls and special concern groups such as transgenders. “The NEP-2020, within its framework, contains numerous provisions in education system for the attainment of gender balance by recommending to set up of a Gender Inclusion Fund,” Mr. Harichandan said.

The Chancellor also expressed happiness on the SPMVV retaining its band of 151-200 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the 42 nd rank in pharmacy category for the 2021-22 academic year.

Mr. Harichandan also conferred honorary doctorate on noted classical danseuse and Padma Shri awardee Gaddam Padmaja Reddy. Delivering the convocation address, Ms. Reddy advised the students not to confine themselves to the classrooms and instead nurture their talent. “Pursue your passion and take it higher, not for the sake of money, but to derive a purpose of life,” she told the students.

Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru, while reading out the annual report, placed on record the creation of an entrepreneurial ecosystem on the university campus by modifying the academic programmes in compliance with the NEP-2020. She recalled the university’s excellent strides made in the fields of high-end research, publications and social outreach activities.

In all, 1,902 students received their degrees and doctorates on the occasion, including Amuktamalyada Sushama, a resident of Oman and a recipient of Ph.D. in music, who happened to be the first to receive a doctorate in the NRI category.