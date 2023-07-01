HamberMenu
National Doctors’ Day celebrated at Railway Hospital in Vijayawada

July 01, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Tharun Boda

VIJAYAWADA

The services of doctors to the public were highlighted at the National Doctors’ Day celebrations organised by the Association of Railway Medical Officers and the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare at the Divisional Railway Hospital (DRH), here on Saturday.

DRH chief medical superintendent Dr. M. Sowribala conveyed the message of the Director General of the Indian Railway Health Services. She said that the theme of this year’s Doctors’ Day was ‘Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands’.

DRH ortho surgeon Dr. Murali made a presentation on the ‘History of Doctors’ Day and Bibliography of Dr. B.C. Roy’. He also presented a seminar on ‘Lumbar Backache’ under the continuing medical education (CME) programme.

Homage was paid to the doctors who lost their lives in the fight against COVID during the pandemic in the country.

DRH additional chief medical superintendent (ACMBS) Dr. M. Jaideep, chief consultant Dr. Satyanarayana, ACMS (Administration) Dr. Ravikanth, and paediatrician Dr. Sitaram were among those present.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

