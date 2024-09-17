GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Deworming Day observed in Chittoor

MP D. Prasada Rao urges parents and teachers to administer preventive medication for worms

Updated - September 17, 2024 08:14 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Chittoor MP D. Prasada Rao emphasised the crucial role of parents in safeguarding the health of their children at the inaugural session of the National Deworming Day programme at Little Flowers School, here on Tuesday.

Mr. Rao highlighted the significance of maintaining cleanliness for overall well-being and inculcating healthy food habits and health regulations in children from an early age, while urging parents and teachers to administer preventive medication for worms.

The MP commended the government’s initiative to implement the National Deworming Day programme nationwide, citing the potential health risks posed by worms to infants and young children.

District Collector Sumit Kumar echoed the need to observe National Deworming Day annually to protect children’s health. He delineated the efforts of Medical and Health Department officials in raising awareness about this day and the comprehensive measures taken.

Published - September 17, 2024 08:13 pm IST

