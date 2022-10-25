National conference on ‘Literature in Post-Independence Era’ to be held at P. B. Siddhartha College on October 28, 29

The theme of the seminar was designed based on the spirit of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, said the Head of English Department

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 25, 2022 19:56 IST

The Department of English in P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science will organise a national conference on ‘Literature in Post-Independence Era’ for two days from October 28.

The department head G. Srilatha, on October 25 (Tuesday), said the theme of the seminar was designed based on the spirit of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the Central government to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence. She said nearly 25 papers submitted by the faculty members and research scholars would be presented at the conference.

The college Principal M. Ramesh, Director V. Balu Rao, Dean Rajesh C. Jampala and others released the poster of the event on Tuesday.

