Andhra Pradesh

National conference on ‘Literature in Post-Independence Era’ to be held at P. B. Siddhartha College on October 28, 29

The Department of English in P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science will organise a national conference on ‘Literature in Post-Independence Era’ for two days from October 28.

The department head G. Srilatha, on October 25 (Tuesday), said the theme of the seminar was designed based on the spirit of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the Central government to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence. She said nearly 25 papers submitted by the faculty members and research scholars would be presented at the conference.

The college Principal M. Ramesh, Director V. Balu Rao, Dean Rajesh C. Jampala and others released the poster of the event on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
English literature
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2022 7:58:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/national-conference-on-literature-in-post-independence-era-to-be-held-at-p-b-siddhartha-college-on-october-28-29/article66053451.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY