National conference on advancement of technical textiles in Vijayawada today

The objective of the conference is to raise awareness, enhance the level of penetration, strengthen indigenous among others

January 28, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

To position Andhra Pradesh as one of the leaders in ‘Technical Textiles’, the Department of Industries and Commerce and the Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles in coordination with National Technical Textile Mission, Union Ministry of Textiles, are organising a national conference on “Policy Pathways for Advancing Technical Textiles” at Novotel hotel on Monday.

Minister for Finance and Planning Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh, and Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath will inaugurate the conference.

The objective of the conference is to raise awareness, enhance the level of penetration, strengthen indigenous technology, identify opportunities and exchange best practices with domestic manufacturers in the sphere of technical textiles.

The conference will be held in four sessions on the topics - Geo Textiles, Agro Textiles, Circular Economy and Future of Technical Textiles. Subject experts from national and state-level will explain the futuristic prospects of technical textiles. Around 300 entrepreneurs are expected to participate in the event.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / textile and clothing

