National conference of Radiological and Imaging association to begin in Vijayawada from January 25

More than 3,500 medical specialists are expected to participate in four-day event.

January 24, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Companies from across the world are expected to participate in the conference. (File photo used for representational purpose only.)

Companies from across the world are expected to participate in the conference. (File photo used for representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The National conference of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association will begin in Vijayawada from January 25 (Thursday) to January 28 (Sunday).

More than 3,500 medical specialists are expected to take part in the four-day event, themed ‘Imaging Beyond Imagination’, to be held at CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. all days.

Also expected to participate are companies from across the world. They will display latest technological innovations in Radiology. There will also be a discussion on the applications of Artificial Intelligence and other technologies in the field, in line with the conference’s aim to push the boundaries of imagination by exploring and integrating new technologies into radiological and diagnostic practices.

While around 330 faculty members are expected to participate, the conference will have a trade exhibition, rare film displays and discussions on varied topics related to the medical field.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / medical research / health / Radiology

