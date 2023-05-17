ADVERTISEMENT

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes begins probe into ‘denial’ of promotion to tribal faculty in Andhra Pradesh

May 17, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Commission has served a notice on JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor and Higher Education Principal Secretary to submit details within 15 days

T Appala Naidu
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has launched an investigation into the alleged denial of promotion to an associate professor, who is from the Sugali tribe, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) in Andhra Pradesh.

In February, Library and Information Science Department (JNTU-K) Associate Professor B.R. Doraswamy Naick moved the NCST for allegedly being denied the promotion to the post of professor by JNTU-Kakinada. Since May 2021, Mr. Naick was being paid at the scale of professor.

Reacting to the grievance, the NCST served a notice on JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju and J. Shyamala Rao, Principal Secretary to Higher Education (Andhra Pradesh) on May 10. The Hindu has a copy of the notice.

The NCST has stated in the notice, “The Commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter (denial of promotion). You are hereby directed to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations/matters to the Commission within 15 days of receipt of the notice.”

In case the Commission does not receive a reply within the stipulated time, it would issue summons to the respondents for the appearance in person or by the representative before the Commission.

On the other hand, the Commission has also directed the complainant to submit all the documents that are mentioned in the petition.

