HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes begins probe into ‘denial’ of promotion to tribal faculty in Andhra Pradesh

The Commission has served a notice on JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor and Higher Education Principal Secretary to submit details within 15 days

May 17, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has launched an investigation into the alleged denial of promotion to an associate professor, who is from the Sugali tribe, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) in Andhra Pradesh.

In February, Library and Information Science Department (JNTU-K) Associate Professor B.R. Doraswamy Naick moved the NCST for allegedly being denied the promotion to the post of professor by JNTU-Kakinada. Since May 2021, Mr. Naick was being paid at the scale of professor.

Reacting to the grievance, the NCST served a notice on JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju and J. Shyamala Rao, Principal Secretary to Higher Education (Andhra Pradesh) on May 10. The Hindu has a copy of the notice.

The NCST has stated in the notice, “The Commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter (denial of promotion). You are hereby directed to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations/matters to the Commission within 15 days of receipt of the notice.”

In case the Commission does not receive a reply within the stipulated time, it would issue summons to the respondents for the appearance in person or by the representative before the Commission.

On the other hand, the Commission has also directed the complainant to submit all the documents that are mentioned in the petition.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.