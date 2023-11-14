ADVERTISEMENT

National Book Week begins in Vijayawada

November 14, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

State Minorities Welfare Commission Director A. Md Imtiaz going through books, at Vemuri Anil Kumar Sahitya Vedika, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Welfare Commission Director A. Md Imtiaz on Tuesday inaugurated the National Book Week celebrations in Vijayawada.

The seven-day programme, organised every year under Vijayawada Book Festival Society, invites guests every day. While books will be exhibited from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, literary sessions will be held simultaneously 6 p.m. onward

Additionally, Mr. Imtiaz released the brochure related to the 34th Vijayawada Book Festival to be held from December 28 to January 7.

