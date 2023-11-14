National Book Week begins in Vijayawada

November 14, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Welfare Commission Director A. Md Imtiaz on Tuesday inaugurated the National Book Week celebrations in Vijayawada.

The seven-day programme, organised every year under Vijayawada Book Festival Society, invites guests every day. While books will be exhibited from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, literary sessions will be held simultaneously 6 p.m. onward

Additionally, Mr. Imtiaz released the brochure related to the 34th Vijayawada Book Festival to be held from December 28 to January 7.