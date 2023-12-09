HamberMenu
National BC Welfare Association demands new laws to prevent atrocities on BCs in Andhra Pradesh

Association members allege that influential persons were grabbing the properties of MBCs in the State

December 09, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
National BC Welfare Association leaders taking out ‘Ratha Yatra’ in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

National BC Welfare Association leaders taking out ‘Ratha Yatra’ in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

National Backward Classes Welfare Association State president Laka Vengala Rao Yadav and national convener Y. Nageswara Rao Yadav, on Saturday, asked the Union government to make legislation to prevent atrocities against the backward communities in the State.

They alleged that influential persons were grabbing the properties of most backward classes (MBC), and attacks on MBCs were increasing day by day in all 26 districts. The association’s State-wide Ratha Yatra for political empowerment of BCs entered Vizianagaram from Srikakulam district on Saturday.

The association’s new district president, Golagani Ramesh Yadav, and other leaders welcomed the State leaders at Ring Road junction and accompanied them on the tour, which covered Fort Junction, Clock Tower, Pyditalli Ammavari temple, Sri Kanyakaparameswari temple and others.

The association’s State convener Avula Narasimha Rao said that only two or three backward classes were enjoying themselves with power by suppressing the voice of nearly 140 MBCs in the State.

The association’s women’s wing president, Y. Nukalamma, said that women of BC communities were unable to contest in elections given the increasing role played by money in electoral politics. She alleged that none of the political parties were giving key posts to talented women unless they had a strong political background. Mr. Ramesh Yadav said that new committees would be formed in all mandals to strengthen the association in Vizianagaram district.

